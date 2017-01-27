Welcome to the sixth edition of In The Bag! It’s been a while since I’ve posted one of these, but here’s giving it a a go in 2017 as well.
In The Bag #6 – Week 4 2017
Technology
- ReFS cluster size with Veeam Backup & Replication: 64KB or 4KB?
My friend Luca has written a great article explaining how to determine the best cluster size for a ReFS based Veeam B&R repository.
- AWS for VMware Admins – London VMUG Slide Deck
Great presentation by Alex Galbraith and Chris Porter from the London VMUG. Lots of useful information there for those well versed in the VMware universe, but curious on what AWS have to offer.
- Architecting a vSAN Cluster (part 1)
This first is the first in a series of posts (hopefully), and Francis Daly is off to a great start. Especially in regards to disk group design in a vSAN cluster.
- Designing vSAN Networks – Using Multiple Interfaces?
Good primer on how you can, and should, configure multiple NICs for your vSAN traffic.
- UserCon 2016: Closing keynote: Frank Denneman – VMware Cloud on AWS A closer look
Frank Denneman’s closing keynote from the Nordic VMUG 2016. No one, other than Frank, does a closing keynote wearing a Warriors hoodie.
Other
- 10 Artists Who’ve Honored David Bowie with Stunning Covers of His Music
I love a good cover and these are good.
- ‘Singles’ Soundtrack Reissue to Contain Grunge-Era Rarities
I need to buy some new vinyl come May!
- Worst Tech Predictions Of The Past 100 years
Not sure how many of these are actually real, but still a fun read.