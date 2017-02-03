Welcome to the seventh edition of In The Bag!
In The Bag #7 – Week 5 2017
Technology
- #vSAN Cache Performance Dashboard in #vROps
Simon Eady has created a great vROps dashboard for vSAN cache information. Check it out!
- vSAN: Update Guide for Dell PERC9 H730 Controller
Perfectly timed, I’m in the process of setting up our internal vSAN based lab-environment at the moment. I have to say, I do love the storagehub.vmware.com content (and layout). It’s a real Treasure trove of great information.
- Free eBook: VMware NSX® Micro-segmentation Day 1
Wade Holmes and VMware has released a free NSX Micro-segmentation book. Looks like a great resource!
- GitLab messed up, and had a major meltdown.
I can’t help but feel for the GitLab crew, but man they’ve set a new standard when it comes to transparency in the face of major events. This is the most honest, and brutal, incident management I’ve seen to date, they even broadcasted their recovery work live on YouTube.
Other
- Tin Foil Hats Actually Make it Easier for the Government to Track Your Thoughts
This is an older article (2012) from The Atlantic, but it’s still a good piece. Be sure to tightly pack your tin foil from now on. Loose won’t do it.
- Hear Ryan Adams’ Haunting Cover of Radiohead’s ‘Karma Police’
Great live cover by the cover-master Ryan Adams. I can’t wait for the real-deal with Radiohead playing on Oslo in June though.
Now, where are my tickets again?
- Great Teams Are About Personalities, Not Just Skills
Building a proper team is hard work, and it’s not as easy as you might think. It’s not just a simple matter of putting brilliantly good people together (which is hard enough in itself), but you also need to factor in personality types and other traits to make sure that 1+1 equals more than 2.
- If you don’t finish your work then you’re just busy, not productive
I can really relate to this, as this is one of my main problems. I’m very good at starting new projects, I’m just not very good at actually finished them.
That’s it for the week — Enjoy your weekend!