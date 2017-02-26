Welcome to the tenth edition of In The Bag!
This one comes a little late, it’s (barely) Sunday here, not Friday! Sorry about that, but I was “stuck” in a secure facility all week, doing a vSphere 5.5 til vSphere 6.5 migration.
In The Bag #10 – Week 8 2017
Technology
- osx-wificleaner
Over time, we all accumulate a bunch of open networks that we’ve connected to — you do use a while connected to those, right? This little MacOS script will clean those right out of your network list, which is a good thing. For one, cleaning out those open networks makes sure your laptops doesn’t reconnect to them automatically, and secondly manually cleaning up that list is pretty tedious after a while.
- VMware Technical Papers
Handy little site that makes it easy to find those Technical Papers you’re looking for. Filter by product and read your heart out.
- VMware IOInsight
Nice new Fling from VMware Labs. Ever wondered how your VMs IO characteristics are? Well, IOInsight will give you that, erm, insight in a web based GUI.
- How I Ruined Office Productivity With a Face-Replacing Slack Bot
And people say slackbots are useless.
Other
- Complicated. Weird. Beautiful! The secret Google project to put an aquarium full of tiny, wiggly water bears inside your phone
Yes. Of course. Whut? I bet the new Nokia 3310 won’t have that!
- A Conversation With Brian Eno About Ambient Music
Well worth a read. I’m not big on ambient much as such, I’m still mostly stuck in my long-gone youth and 90’s grunge, but I might just be coming around.
That’s it for this week — Enjoy your week come.