In The Bag #10 – Week 8 2017

Welcome to the tenth edition of In The Bag!
This one comes a little late, it’s (barely) Sunday here, not Friday! Sorry about that, but I was “stuck” in a secure facility all week, doing a vSphere 5.5 til vSphere 6.5 migration.

Technology

  • osx-wificleaner
    Over time, we all accumulate a bunch of open networks that we’ve connected to — you do use a while connected to those, right? This little MacOS script will clean those right out of your network list, which is a good thing. For one, cleaning out those open networks makes sure your laptops doesn’t reconnect to them automatically, and secondly manually cleaning up that list is pretty tedious after a while.
  • VMware Technical Papers
    Handy little site that makes it easy to find those Technical Papers you’re looking for. Filter by product and read your heart out.
  • VMware IOInsight
    Nice new Fling from VMware Labs. Ever wondered how your VMs IO characteristics are? Well, IOInsight will give you that, erm, insight in a web based GUI.
  • How I Ruined Office Productivity With a Face-Replacing Slack Bot
    And people say slackbots are useless.

Other

