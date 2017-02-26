Welcome to the tenth edition of In The Bag!

This one comes a little late, it’s (barely) Sunday here, not Friday! Sorry about that, but I was “stuck” in a secure facility all week, doing a vSphere 5.5 til vSphere 6.5 migration.





In The Bag #10 – Week 8 2017

Technology

osx-wificleaner

Over time, we all accumulate a bunch of open networks that we’ve connected to — you do use a while connected to those, right? This little MacOS script will clean those right out of your network list, which is a good thing. For one, cleaning out those open networks makes sure your laptops doesn’t reconnect to them automatically, and secondly manually cleaning up that list is pretty tedious after a while.

Handy little site that makes it easy to find those Technical Papers you’re looking for. Filter by product and read your heart out.

Nice new Fling from VMware Labs. Ever wondered how your VMs IO characteristics are? Well, IOInsight will give you that, erm, insight in a web based GUI.

And people say slackbots are useless.

Other

Complicated. Weird. Beautiful! The secret Google project to put an aquarium full of tiny, wiggly water bears inside your phone

Yes. Of course. Whut? I bet the new Nokia 3310 won’t have that!

Yes. Of course. Whut? I bet the new Nokia 3310 won’t have that! A Conversation With Brian Eno About Ambient Music

Well worth a read. I’m not big on ambient much as such, I’m still mostly stuck in my long-gone youth and 90’s grunge, but I might just be coming around.

That’s it for this week — Enjoy your week come.