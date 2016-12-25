Back in February 2016 I published my goals for 2016, and it’s time to review that list:

Shake things up a bit – Go big or go home.

This one is easy, in April 2016 I moved from EVRY to Proact, with a clear mission statement: Build and develop Norways best SDDC team. As is always the case when changing positions and companies, a lot of time is spent on getting to know the new organisation but we’re getting there.

More news on this in 2017, but things are looking good going forward . We’ve built a solid foundation in 2016!

Score: 8/10

This was a miserable failure. I sat the 3V0-622: VMware Certified Advanced Professional 6 – Data Center Virtualization Design Beta Exam in march, but failed it. It was close (I just recently got my score report!), but no sigar. Due to lots of other time consuming things going on in 2016, I’ve not had a second attempt at it yet.

Score: 2/10

Another failure, 3 published podcasts in 2016, not even close to the monthly target. We’ve been doing the vSoup podcast since 2011, and a lot of things have changed for all three of us. Not sure how 2017 looks in the regard either.

Score: 2/10

The norwegian VMUG is still healthy, but I haven’t been able to contribute as much as I’ve wanted in 2016, also due to time constraints.

Score: 5/10

I did get to attend VMworld in Barcelona in 2016, which was awesome after missing out last year.

Score: 10/10

Nope, not this year. Too much other stuff on my plate. I haven’t made any real code, but I’ve developed a lot of other stuff that will come in handy in 2017 (related to the top entry in this list), but nothing that really qualifies as code.

Score: 0/10

So, all in all that gives me a personal score of 28 of a possible 60. Wow, that’s pretty bad. Not quite what I had in mind for 2016, but I’m very that my top-most item got an 8. That one should be weighted higher than the rest anyway.

Sure, I can “blame” some of the lack of progress on a few of these items on the role/employer change, but not all of it — some of it is purely a personal lack of ability to power through.

2016 has taught me a few valuable lessons:

I need to get better at planning things out, not just adding a todo item and thing that magically makes you more productive. Having a lot of todo items doesn’t really help, unless you plan out how to accomplish them. This is one thing I aim on improving in 2016; breaking bigger tasks into smaller ones to make them manageable and attainable.

Clearer focus. This ties into the previous point, but must get better at channeling energy into the tasks at hand, not on everything all at once. Set up time slots, and use them, for the tasks that needs to be done.

I sleep way to little, and that needs to change drastically.

Now it’s time to carve out and publish the plan for 2017. Let’s see if I’ve actually learned anything at all…