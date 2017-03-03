Welcome to the eleventh edition of In The Bag!
In The Bag #11 – Week 9 2017
Technology
- RVTools 3.9.2 (February, 2017)
One of my favourite, and free, tools for VMware environments has been updated include support for vSphere 6.5.
- Use LogInsight as your VMware Security Dashboard
Edward Haletky has created a Log Insight content pack, with a security focus. This article by Christian Klose shows how you can use it to create a security dashboard. Good stuff!
- Free ITIL training
Perhaps not the most sexy topic out there, but some basic ITIL training is something everyone needs — Even if you don’t utilise in your organisation.
- 360 Troubleshooting with vRealize Operations and vRealize Log Insight
Good video from VMware, showing how Operations and Log Insight can work together.
Other
- Advice to my millennial kids
Great article from John Biggs, read it and then send it to your kids.
- The Story of Heady Topper, America’s Most Loved Craft Beer
Mmm, beer. This is one I haven’t had yet. Yes, I’m taking deliveries of if someone volunteers.